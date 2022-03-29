UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls On EU To Abandon Confrontational Approach Towards Russia - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon Confrontational Approach Towards Russia - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday urged the European Union to abandon its confrontational approach towards Russia in connection with Brussels adopting a defense strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday urged the European Union to abandon its confrontational approach towards Russia in connection with Brussels adopting a defense strategy.

The EU's first common defense strategy was approved by the leaders of all 27 EU member states last week.

Titled "Strategic Compass," it is planned to last for the next five to ten years.

"We call on the European Union to give up its blatantly doomed-to-failure confrontational approach towards our country and our allies and to return to respecting the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act of 1975," the spokeswoman said at a briefing in Moscow.

Zakharova expressed hope that the US would not dig up the hatchet over the EU's Strategic Compass and would prevent the Union from going astray.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia European Union Brussels Helsinki All From

Recent Stories

13,000 policemen to provide security during LG pol ..

13,000 policemen to provide security during LG polls in Hazara

1 minute ago
 Russia-Ukraine Talks to Continue in Video Format - ..

Russia-Ukraine Talks to Continue in Video Format - Source

1 minute ago
 US to Boost Stinger, Javelin Production to Refill ..

US to Boost Stinger, Javelin Production to Refill Stock During Ukraine Supply - ..

1 minute ago
 Chinese Leadership to Meet With EU Top Officials O ..

Chinese Leadership to Meet With EU Top Officials Over Ukraine on Friday

1 minute ago
 Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea in defamation su ..

Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea in defamation suit

10 minutes ago
 Egyptian Companies May Replace Western on Russian ..

Egyptian Companies May Replace Western on Russian Market - Ambassador

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.