Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon Confrontational Approach Towards Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday urged the European Union to abandon its confrontational approach towards Russia in connection with Brussels adopting a defense strategy.

The EU's first common defense strategy was approved by the leaders of all 27 EU member states last week.

Titled "Strategic Compass," it is planned to last for the next five to ten years.

"We call on the European Union to give up its blatantly doomed-to-failure confrontational approach towards our country and our allies and to return to respecting the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act of 1975," the spokeswoman said at a briefing in Moscow.

Zakharova expressed hope that the US would not dig up the hatchet over the EU's Strategic Compass and would prevent the Union from going astray.