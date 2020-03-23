Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon Defender Drills Active Phase During WWII Victory Celebration

Russia has called on European nations not to hold the active phase of the DEFENDER-Europe multinational exercise, initiated by the NATO, in the period when the 75th anniversary of World War II victory will be celebrated, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russia has called on European nations not to hold the active phase of the DEFENDER-Europe multinational exercise, initiated by the NATO, in the period when the 75th anniversary of World War II victory will be celebrated, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

Moscow has paid attention to the fact that the active phase of the drills is planned for May, the official told reporters.

"It was absolutely clear for us that when the whole world will be bowing down before the memory of those who have defeated fascism, those who have liberated Europe from the brown plague, western propaganda centers will be boosting their information campaign, accusing Russia of aggressive intentions and all other kinds of sins. I rule out that NATO planners have failed to take this into consideration. We have called on European countries to abandon the active phase of the drills in that period of time," Grushko said.