UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Calls On EU To Abandon Defender Drills Active Phase During WWII Victory Celebration

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:36 PM

Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon Defender Drills Active Phase During WWII Victory Celebration

Russia has called on European nations not to hold the active phase of the DEFENDER-Europe multinational exercise, initiated by the NATO, in the period when the 75th anniversary of World War II victory will be celebrated, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russia has called on European nations not to hold the active phase of the DEFENDER-Europe multinational exercise, initiated by the NATO, in the period when the 75th anniversary of World War II victory will be celebrated, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

Moscow has paid attention to the fact that the active phase of the drills is planned for May, the official told reporters.

"It was absolutely clear for us that when the whole world will be bowing down before the memory of those who have defeated fascism, those who have liberated Europe from the brown plague, western propaganda centers will be boosting their information campaign, accusing Russia of aggressive intentions and all other kinds of sins. I rule out that NATO planners have failed to take this into consideration. We have called on European countries to abandon the active phase of the drills in that period of time," Grushko said.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Europe May World War All From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Supports Expansion of International Cooper ..

2 minutes ago

Shab-e-Mairaj observed by avoiding large gathering ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world community to join hands for c ..

2 minutes ago

Cellphone Tracking for Curbing Spread of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh announced 3 ..

32 minutes ago

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus: r ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.