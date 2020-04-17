UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:53 PM

Moscow Calls on EU to Pay Attention to Conditions of Detention of Russians in US

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday recommended that the European Union pay attention to the horrifying conditions under which Russian citizens imprisoned in the United States live

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday recommended that the European Union pay attention to the horrifying conditions under which Russian citizens imprisoned in the United States live.

"They are kept in US prisons in appalling conditions. Many of them have been suffering from serious health issues over many years, they need medical care, which, basically, is not provided. We constantly urge the US authorities to take this issue seriously, but we also believe that additional calls from the EU on this issue would be more appropriate for the US," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokesman recalled that Russian nationals were often extradited to the United States from EU countries on false charges.

Given that it was the EU that extradited them, it is responsible for these Russians and should know conditions of their detention.

Earlier in April, Zakharova called on the Human Rights Watch to use its resources to assist Russian citizens imprisoned in the United States instead of criticizing the situation in Russian detention facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement was made following the watchdog's publication regarding the conditions in Russian detention facilities, describing it as lacking, especially in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

