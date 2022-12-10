Moscow Calls on Finland to Bring Those Responsible for Burning Russian Flag to Justice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Moscow demands that Finland bring to justice people who burned the Russian flag in early December during mass marches in Helsinki, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, on December 6, during the mass marches held in Helsinki in connection with Finland's Independence Day, a group of people burned the Russian national flag.

"In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry made a diplomatic demarche with regard to the Finnish side, stating that such actions are considered by Moscow as an unprecedented and unacceptable act of desecration of the state symbol of our country," the ministry said.

The ministry also called on Finnish authorities to bring perpetrators of desecration to justice.

"Finnish authorities are requested to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice and take measures to prevent such extremist acts in the future," it added.