Moscow Calls On Foreign Players To Abstain From Taking Advantage Of Bolivia Crisis

Wed 13th November 2019

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russia is calling on foreign players to abstain from turning Bolivia's domestic political situation to their advantage, stressing that the crisis should only be resolved constitutionally, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Bolivian President Evo Morales was forced to resign on Sunday under pressure from the military amid protests against his re-election. On Tuesday he arrived in Mexico after being granted political asylum there. Second vice speaker of the Senate, Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president on Tuesday. The country is expected to hold a new presidential vote after new members of the election commission are appointed.

"One should not give rein to 'passion', this is especially true for the foreign forces, which, perhaps, are still tempted to take some advantage, including geopolitically," Ryabkov said.

"We would not like unrest to continue after such a dramatic swing, which happened in mere days and hours and resulted in complete reshaping of the country's political landscape," Ryabkov added.

He also expressed hope that the situation would eventually normalize and "processes enabling the country to develop" would continue "within the constitutional framework."

