UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls On Guterres To Launch Arbitration As US Reluctant To Issue Diplomatic Visas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Moscow Calls on Guterres to Launch Arbitration as US Reluctant to Issue Diplomatic Visas

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The only way to solve the problem of non-issuance of US visas to Russian diplomats is to launch an arbitration procedure by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Sergey Leonidchenko, the head of the legal reference office of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said on Tuesday.

Leonidchenko told a UN meeting that it was obvious that the only real solution to the problems with the systematic conscious failure of the United States to fulfill its international legal obligations was the immediate launch of the arbitration procedure by the UN Secretary General under section 21 of the UN headquarters agreement, adding that anything else will only be an imitation of the solution amid the continuing degradation of the situation.

The Russian delegation has not yet received the US visas to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the diplomat also said.

On September 6, UN secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Guterres raised the issue of US issuing visas to Russian delegations to participate in UN events with a number of US senior officials.

This is not the first scandal involving US reluctance to issue visas to Russian officials and diplomats this year: in July, Washington refused to grant a visa to Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Krutskikh. Moscow has repeatedly called on the UN Secretariat to resolve the issue, demanding that the US stop hindering Russian diplomats from taking part in international events.

The UNGA 77, which will run from September 13-27 with high-level debate set to begin on September 20, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

Assembly Scandal United Nations Moscow Russia Washington United States July September Visa From Agreement

Recent Stories

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

2 minutes ago
 PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floo ..

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

12 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.