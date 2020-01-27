UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On Iraq To Ensure Diplomatic Missions Safety After Attack On US Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:17 PM

Moscow Calls on Iraq to Ensure Diplomatic Missions Safety After Attack on US Embassy

The Iraqi government should ensure the safety of all the diplomatic missions in the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday, commenting on the new attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Iraqi government should ensure the safety of all the diplomatic missions in the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday, commenting on the new attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

"The safety of any diplomatic mission should certainly be guaranteed.

We do not see any deviance from this norm as acceptable," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked about Moscow's stand on the situation.

Three missiles landed on the territory of the US embassy late on Sunday, with one of the missiles hitting the embassy's restaurant, Al Arabiya reported, citing security sources. Several people were reportedly injured. Iraq's acting Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi pledged that those responsible for the attack would be punished.

