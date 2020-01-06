UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Calls On JCPOA Participants To Try To Revive Deal As Iran Scraps Final Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Moscow Calls on JCPOA Participants to Try to Revive Deal as Iran Scraps Final Restrictions

Russia is calling on all the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to create conditions for reviving the nuclear deal after Tehran announced scrapping the remaining commitments under the JCPOA, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Russia is calling on all the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to create conditions for reviving the nuclear deal after Tehran announced scrapping the remaining commitments under the JCPOA, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Iran announced on Sunday that it would take the fifth step in reducing its JCPOA obligations and abandon the "last key practical limitation", dealing with the number of centrifuges. Meanwhile, the country said it would continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and remain ready to resume JCPOA compliance if Washington's sanctions were lifted.

"Challenges that the global community has faced while implementing the comprehensive agreements requite political will and a decisive collective response, first of all, by key JCPOA participants.

We are sure that when these challenges are surmounted, the Iranian side will have no reason to deviate from the coordinated requirements. We are firmly calling on all the partners to stay within the JCPOA course and create conditions for resuming its stable implementation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia remains committed to JCPOA goals, the ministry said.

The ministry added that Tehran's latest move did not carry any threat of nuclear weapon proliferation, since Iran maintained contact with the IAEA.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Nuclear Tehran Sunday All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Zong conducts the first 5G video call of Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

40 minutes ago

King Salman receives Foreign Ministers of Red Sea, ..

54 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

54 minutes ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.