Moscow Calls on JCPOA Participants to Try to Revive Deal as Iran Scraps Final Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Russia is calling on all the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to create conditions for reviving the nuclear deal after Tehran announced scrapping the remaining commitments under the JCPOA, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Iran announced on Sunday that it would take the fifth step in reducing its JCPOA obligations and abandon the "last key practical limitation", dealing with the number of centrifuges. Meanwhile, the country said it would continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and remain ready to resume JCPOA compliance if Washington's sanctions were lifted.

"Challenges that the global community has faced while implementing the comprehensive agreements requite political will and a decisive collective response, first of all, by key JCPOA participants.

We are sure that when these challenges are surmounted, the Iranian side will have no reason to deviate from the coordinated requirements. We are firmly calling on all the partners to stay within the JCPOA course and create conditions for resuming its stable implementation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia remains committed to JCPOA goals, the ministry said.

The ministry added that Tehran's latest move did not carry any threat of nuclear weapon proliferation, since Iran maintained contact with the IAEA.