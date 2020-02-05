UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On JCPOA Parties To Follow Obligations, Abandon Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:40 PM

Russia calls for putting aside the launch of a dispute resolution mechanism under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran's nuclear program and focusing on maintaining the deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russia calls for putting aside the launch of a dispute resolution mechanism under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran's nuclear program and focusing on maintaining the deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russia has always been committed to the implementation of the JCPOA and firmly follows its obligations. We urge all participants to put aside the launch of a dispute resolution mechanism [under the deal] and focus on the main thing, which is to create an environment and prerequisites in order to work to preserve the JCPOA," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the point of no return had not been passed yet.

The ministry also called on all parties to the deal to adhere to their obligations.

"To ensure the viability of the JCPOA, the strict implementation of obligations by all parties involved, including the EU big three [UK, Germany and France] is required. They need to dramatically increase their efforts in this direction," the ministry said.

