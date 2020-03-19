Moscow Calls on Kiev to Abandon Plans to Stage Provocation in Crimea on May 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Ukraine is planning to stage a provocation on May 3, during which it wants to break into Crimea through the Russian state border, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, calling on Kiev to abandon this plan.

"A new provocation is being prepared, some 'March on Crimea', expected to take place on May 3. Its organizers ” members of the so-called Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People ” plan to literally break into the peninsula through Russia's state border," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Moscow is calling for "debarring" this, she added.

"Escalating the situation around the Crimean Peninsula, the European Union continues its inhumane policy of visa discrimination against Crimean citizens, which contradicts key international human rights standards and some of the basic documents of the EU itself," Zakharova went on to say.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum, held in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."