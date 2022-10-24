UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls On Norway To Start Talks On Russian Presence In Svalbard - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russia has called on Norway to begin dialogue to solve the problems around the Russian presence in the Svalbard archipelago, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministry Vladimir Titov received newly appointed Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Robert Kvile, who presented copies of his credentials.

"During the meeting, the current state of Russian-Norwegian relations was discussed. We urged Norway to start dialogue to solve problems of the Russian presence in the Svalbard Archipelago, the scope and complexity of which have been increasing over the years," the ministry stated.

