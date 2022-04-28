UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls On OSCE To Investigate Cooperation Between Observers, Ukrainian Soldiers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 03:13 PM

Moscow Calls on OSCE to Investigate Cooperation Between Observers, Ukrainian Soldiers

Russia calls on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to investigate some cases of cooperation between its observers and the Ukrainian military, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russia calls on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to investigate some cases of cooperation between its observers and the Ukrainian military, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We call on the leadership of the organization to take the necessary measures to correct the situation, in particular, to conduct an investigation into how and on whose instructions the data from the technical means of the SMM were transferred to the Ukrainian side," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Europe From

Recent Stories

Moscow Records Cases of US Interference in Russian ..

Moscow Records Cases of US Interference in Russian Internal Affairs Over Ukraine ..

1 minute ago
 Meeting held to arrest absconders, criminals

Meeting held to arrest absconders, criminals

4 minutes ago
 Trend on Delivering Heavy Weapons to Ukraine Dange ..

Trend on Delivering Heavy Weapons to Ukraine Dangerous for Whole Continent - Kre ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al Fitr working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al Fitr working hours

23 minutes ago
 Railways making efforts to vacate Zhob Railway Sta ..

Railways making efforts to vacate Zhob Railway Station

4 minutes ago
 Awareness drive launched against aerial firing on ..

Awareness drive launched against aerial firing on Chand Raat

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.