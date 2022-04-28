Moscow Calls on OSCE to Investigate Cooperation Between Observers, Ukrainian Soldiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia calls on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to investigate some cases of cooperation between its observers and the Ukrainian military, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russia calls on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to investigate some cases of cooperation between its observers and the Ukrainian military, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We call on the leadership of the organization to take the necessary measures to correct the situation, in particular, to conduct an investigation into how and on whose instructions the data from the technical means of the SMM were transferred to the Ukrainian side," Zakharova told a briefing.