Moscow Calls on Parties on Korean Peninsula to Engage in Dialogue, De-Escalate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) In connection with the launch of a new rocket by North Korea, the Russian Foreign Ministry urges partners to show restraint, and is going to tune the involved states to implement the Russian-Chinese roadmap for the Korean settlement, the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are closely following the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula. There is no reasonable alternative to the political-diplomatic way of resolving the region's problems. In this context, we call on all partners to show restraint and to practically reaffirm their readiness to resume the dialogue in line with the agreements reached earlier and the commitments assumed," Zakharova said in a statement.

Russia will continue to motivate the states involved to implement the Russian-Chinese roadmap for the Korean settlement, as well as the provisions of the action plan developed by Russia and China in 2019 for a comprehensive solution of the problems of the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier in the day, North Korea carried out two missile launchers. South Korean and Japanese security agencies believe these could be ballistic missiles. Also on Wednesday, South Korea successfully tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in presence of President Moon Jae-in, who said that those new missiles will become an instrument to contain North Korean "provocations."