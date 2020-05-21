Moscow Calls on Parties to Palestinian-Israeli Conflict to Refrain From Escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday called on all parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to avoid any steps that could lead to regional escalation.

"We are reaffirming Russia's principled position in support of comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on a two-state principle and within the existing international legal norms.

We are urging all parties to refrain from any steps that could provoke a new dangerous escalation in the region and prevent the establishment of conditions for renewal of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks," the ministry said.

Russia is in contact with other members of the middle East Quartet (EU, US, UN) to prepare a meeting in this format, possibly with interested Arab countries and the League of Arab States, the ministry said.