Moscow Calls On Seoul, Pyongyang To Show Restraint Amid Escalation In Tensions - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

Moscow is calling on Seoul and Pyongyang to show restraint, amid an escalation in tensions between the two countries after the North Korean authorities demolished a joint liaison office, although Russia will wait for the resumption of six-party talks before intervening, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday

"We urge both sides to show restraint and to take the utmost responsibility to maintain a calm and stable situation on the peninsula," Lavrov said at a press conference following his participation in a video conference with the foreign affairs ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries.

According to Lavrov, Moscow is waiting for the resumption of six-party talks, involving representatives from North Korea, South Korea, Russia, China, Japan, and the US.

"When we return, and I hope this happens, to the six-party talks to resolve all the problems on the Korean Peninsula, we will be interested in resuming dialogue, which was interrupted, on all matters of ensuring peace and stability in Southeast Asia," Lavrov remarked.

According to North Korea's state-run Korean Central news Agency, the authorities in Pyongyang decided to destroy the liaison office after activists in South Korea sent balloons with leaflets criticizing the policies of leader Kim Jong Un across the border.

