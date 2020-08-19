UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On Sides In Mali To Abstain From Violence - Diplomatic Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Moscow Calls on Sides in Mali to Abstain From Violence - Diplomatic Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Moscow is calling on all the sides in Mali to exercise restraint and abstain from violence, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday, commenting on new statements by the mutinying military offices.

On Tuesday, a group of Malian soldiers initiated a revolt at a military base not far from the country's capital. The mutineers said they had arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. In the early hours of Wednesday, Keita announced that he was resigning and dissolving the parliament.

Later, the rebel military leaders announced the formation of a national committee to save the people, the closure of borders and the imposition of a curfew. They called for a political transition leading to a general election.

"We are calling for restraint, we are calling for abstaining from using force, especially from actions that can result in casualties. We are following the developments," the source said.

