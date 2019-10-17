UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On Syria's Warring Parties To Exercise Restraint Amid Turkish Operation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:18 PM

Russia urges all sides in the Syrian conflict to exercise utmost restraint and avoid escalation amid Turkey's operation in northern Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia urges all sides in the Syrian conflict to exercise utmost restraint and avoid escalation amid Turkey's operation in northern Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In these conditions, we call on all those present on the ground to carefully check what they're doing to avoid any further escalation of tensions," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing in Moscow.

Turkey began the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northern Syria on October 9 with the aim of setting up a 20-mile buffer zone free of any Kurdish presence along its border with Syria. Damascus has called the operation an invasion and deployed its troops to the north of the country. The international community has condemned the operation, with the US and EU imposing sanctions.

