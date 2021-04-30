UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan To Settle Differences Through Negotiations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Moscow Calls on Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan to Settle Differences Through Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Moscow is calling on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to tackle differences through negotiations, and stands ready to contribute to political and diplomatic settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We call on the sides to reach stable long-term agreements, which will allow normalizing the situation and avoiding the repetition of similar incidents, through further negotiations in the spirit of alliance and good-neighborly relations," Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Moscow supports the decision of Dushanbe and Bishkek to create a joint working group to monitor the situation at the border, the official went on to say.

"In line with the principles of strategic partnership and alliance with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russia is ready to assist in every possible way the effort to resolve all the differences through political and diplomatic methods," Zakharova concluded.

