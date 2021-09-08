UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls On Tehran To Show Understanding, Make Extra Effort To Mend Ties With IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia is concerned over lack of progress in relations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and calls on Tehran to show understanding and make effort to boost cooperation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday, Ryabkov is set to meet with US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley in Moscow.

The Russian diplomat expressed hope that the West will not further complicate the situation around the restoration of Iran's nuclear deal.

"Having said this, I should also state we are alarmed and concerned as we see no progress in normalization of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, a number of aspects are in limbo," Ryabkov said.

"We call on the Iranian side to show a proper understanding that additional efforts are required," the diplomat added.

