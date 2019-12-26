Russia is calling on Turkey to boost effort on implementing the memorandum on Syria's Idlib, signed in September 2018, most importantly regarding demilitarized zone creation and dissociation of terrorists from the opposition, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

The Syrian armed forces announced on Tuesday that over 40 settlements in Idlib, including strategically important ones, had been cleared of terrorists in a military operation.

"Obviously it is impossible to tolerate the terrorist enclave in Idlib forever. Therefore, Russia calls for activating steps toward full implementation of the Sochi memorandum on Idlib, signed on September 17, 2018, first of all regarding demilitarized zone creation and separating the so-called moderate opposition from terrorists," Zakharova said at a briefing.