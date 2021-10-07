Moscow Calls on UN Members to Strive to Equal Cooperation in Disarmament

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia calls on members of the United Nations to strive towards equal cooperation in disarmament, normalization of the UN disarmament mechanism and rejection of confrontation, Vladimir Emakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, has said.

"Russia calls on the UN member states for equal cooperation on the entire spectrum of issues of ensuring international peace and security, to abandon confrontational methods, to normalize the work of the UN disarmament mechanism," Ermakov said in a statement, which was read out at the meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.