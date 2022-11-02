UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls On UN To Fulfill Obligation To Act As Guarantor Of Grain Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

The United Nations must fulfill its obligations as a guarantor of the grain deal, while Kiev's Western patrons must understand that provocations will no longer be ignored, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United Nations must fulfill its obligations as a guarantor of the grain deal, while Kiev's Western patrons must understand that provocations will no longer be ignored, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"When they ask: What guarantees (on the grain deal) do you want? And who do you want guarantees from? From those who signed this deal. And first of all, from the UN, which acted as a mediator and guarantor, and offered these schemes," Zakharova told Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

According to the diplomat, for the deal to work, the countries acting as Kiev's patrons and seeking profit from the agreement should stop the provocations as they will no longer work.

"This whole story, unfortunately, has been set up for profit, for huge money for Western companies using starving people as an excuse, as always," Zakharova added.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of British specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ensure the safe exports of grain and fertilizer from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea after the world body sounded the alarm over a looming global food crisis.

Related Topics

Drone Attack World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Kiev Money July October All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

6 minutes ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

26 minutes ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

26 minutes ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

26 minutes ago
 Establishment supports democratic, civilian govt s ..

Establishment supports democratic, civilian govt system: Khawaja Asif

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.