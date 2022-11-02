Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United Nations must fulfill its obligations as a guarantor of the grain deal, while Kiev's Western patrons must understand that provocations will no longer be ignored, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"When they ask: What guarantees (on the grain deal) do you want? And who do you want guarantees from? From those who signed this deal. And first of all, from the UN, which acted as a mediator and guarantor, and offered these schemes," Zakharova told Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

According to the diplomat, for the deal to work, the countries acting as Kiev's patrons and seeking profit from the agreement should stop the provocations as they will no longer work.

"This whole story, unfortunately, has been set up for profit, for huge money for Western companies using starving people as an excuse, as always," Zakharova added.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of British specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ensure the safe exports of grain and fertilizer from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea after the world body sounded the alarm over a looming global food crisis.