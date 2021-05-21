Russia keeps calling on the United States and the European Union not to interfere in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia keeps calling on the United States and the European Union not to interfere in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

As Moldova approaches its parliamentary vote, scheduled for July 11, Western "aggressive rhetoric is gaining momentum," the spokeswoman noted at a briefing.

"We once again call on the US and the EU to abandon the policy of interference in internal affairs of sovereign nations and attempts to influence the political processes ongoing there," Zakharova added.