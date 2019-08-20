UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Calls On US Not To Prevent Resumption Of Intra-Venezuelan Talks In Barbados

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:08 PM

Moscow Calls on US Not to Prevent Resumption of Intra-Venezuelan Talks in Barbados

Russia is calling on the United States to abstain from taking any steps aimed at preventing the resumption of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russia is calling on the United States to abstain from taking any steps aimed at preventing the resumption of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As we see it, there is a prospect of resuming dialogue between the Caracas-based government and the Venezuelan opposition. Steps similar to those taken by Washington reflect a calculated policy of disrupting negotiations. We are calling on the United States again to give up on its imperial ambitions, on its attempts to impose on a sovereign state some schemes or models of its domestic development, and ... not to impede negotiations or even to promote their efficient resumption," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Barbados United States From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Body of Pilot of Azerbaijan's Crashed MiG-29 Fight ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues six notic ..

1 minute ago

Russian Sailors Abducted Off Cameroon's Coast Are ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan team to participate in South Asian Girls ..

3 minutes ago

Moldova, Gazprom Discuss Importing Russian Gas Thr ..

3 minutes ago

4 militants including local Taliban leader killed

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.