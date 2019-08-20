Moscow Calls on US Not to Prevent Resumption of Intra-Venezuelan Talks in Barbados

Russia is calling on the United States to abstain from taking any steps aimed at preventing the resumption of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russia is calling on the United States to abstain from taking any steps aimed at preventing the resumption of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As we see it, there is a prospect of resuming dialogue between the Caracas-based government and the Venezuelan opposition. Steps similar to those taken by Washington reflect a calculated policy of disrupting negotiations. We are calling on the United States again to give up on its imperial ambitions, on its attempts to impose on a sovereign state some schemes or models of its domestic development, and ... not to impede negotiations or even to promote their efficient resumption," Ryabkov said.