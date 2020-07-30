UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On US To Abandon Sanctions On Venezuela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:16 PM

Washington should abandon its unilateral sanctions against Venezuela that block the Latin American country's external economic activity, Alexey Zaytsev, a spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Washington should abandon its unilateral sanctions against Venezuela that block the Latin American country's external economic activity, Alexey Zaytsev, a spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"Washington must completely abandon its policy of unilateral restrictions blocking Caracas' external economic activity, it must allow the Venezuelan government purchase medications and essential goods freely. Only after that the Venezuelan people will be able to efficiently counter the pandemic," Zaytsev said at a briefing.

