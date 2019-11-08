Moscow Calls on US to Change Nuclear Doctrine Provision for Not Seeking CTBT Ratification

Russia is calling on the United States to abandon its decision not to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), since this is a crucial document for preserving non-proliferation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia is calling on the United States to abandon its decision not to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), since this is a crucial document for preserving non-proliferation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Ensuring that the CTBT enters into force is one of most important steps to preserve nuclear non-proliferation. The responsibility for the fact that this document has not yet entered into force lays with those eight countries out of 44 that have not yet ratified this document.

In this context, we urge the US to change its nuclear doctrine's provisions not to seek the ratification of the CTBT," Ryabkov said at the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.

The CTBT, under which signatories pledge to halt nuclear weapons tests, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996. It is set to enter into force only after all states in Annex 2 sign and ratify it. The treaty is yet to be ratified by the US and China, among other countries. Meanwhile, Russia ratified the CTBT in 2000.