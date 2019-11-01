UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On US To Immediately Return To Russia Imprisoned Pilot Yaroshenko

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Moscow demands that the United States stop victimizing imprisoned pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and return him to Russia, as he needs urgent medical care, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Moscow demands that the United States stop victimizing imprisoned pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and return him to Russia, as he needs urgent medical care, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"We demand that the United States stop victimizing Konstantin Yaroshenko and return him home," Zakharova said.

"This is not about medical assistance that can be postponed or may not be so necessary, but it is about urgent medical care that needs to be provided to a person in this situation," she said.

