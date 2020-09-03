Moscow Calls on Warsaw to Refrain From Undermining Belarus' Sovereignty - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on Poland to refrain from attempts to undermine the sovereignty of Belarus and stick to the international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russia calls on Poland to refrain from attempts to undermine the sovereignty of Belarus and stick to the international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In this regard, reported statements of the [Polish] head of the state regarding the readiness to 'take under protection' certain regions in the neighboring Republic [of Belarus] are alarming, " Zakharova told a press briefing.

"We call on Warsaw to stick to the generally accepted norms of international law and to abandon the policy of undermining the sovereignty of the neighboring state, using means unacceptable in international relations, which include support of anti-government protests, creating financial and organizational base on its territory for forces operating outside the legal definition of opposition," she stressed.