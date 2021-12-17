Moscow Calls on Washington to Take Suggestions on Security Guarantees Seriously

Russia calls on the United States to take its suggestions on security guarantees seriously, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia calls on the United States to take its suggestions on security guarantees seriously, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rabkov said on Friday.

"We call on the American side to take the Russian initiative in the most serious way. The international situation is very tense," Ryabkov told a press conference.

The Russian diplomat also said that suggestions should be viewed as a package and not separately.