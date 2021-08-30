Moscow Calls on West Not to Freeze Financial Assets of New Afghan Authorities

Moscow calls on the West not to freeze financial assets of new Afghan authorities and not to create other problems for the country, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Moscow calls on the West not to freeze financial assets of new Afghan authorities and not to create other problems for the country, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"I want to say that if our Western colleagues really care about the fate of the Afghan people, then we do not need to create additional problems for them in the form of freezing the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Afghan state stored in US banks, open humanitarian corridors to supply this assistance to the population, this means not creating an additional reason for people to flee the country," Kabulov said on air of Rossiya 24 broadcaster.