UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Calls On World To Make Effort To Prevent New Military Conflict In Persian Gulf

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:25 PM

Moscow Calls on World to Make Effort to Prevent New Military Conflict in Persian Gulf

Russia is afraid that the Persian Gulf region may be dragged into a new military conflict and calls on the global community to make joint effort toward stabilization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia is afraid that the Persian Gulf region may be dragged into a new military conflict and calls on the global community to make joint effort toward stabilization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"There is still time to stop, think and prevent the situation from sliding further into uncontrolled confrontation, and we should focus on this. Unfortunately, the United States seems to show no understanding of our calls and the logic. It does not listen to us. But I believe that the majority of the global community shares our approach and believes that there is no alternative .

.. Otherwise the region could be dragged into a new military conflict, which is absolutely inadmissible, taking into consideration the grave consequences this development would have," Ryabkov told reporters.

Over the past several weeks, tensions in the Persian Gulf have been progressively escalating amid the US-Iranian strife, with the United States adding up to its military buildup in the region, which it already boosted in May.

Related Topics

Russia United States May From

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rate-cut hopes 20 ..

9 minutes ago

President Vladimir Putin's 'Direct Line' Q&A Sess ..

42 seconds ago

Coronary heart disease may speed up cognitive decl ..

44 seconds ago

Opposition can't stop budget from being approved: ..

9 minutes ago

Lyme disease: Why does joint pain persist?

46 seconds ago

How vitamin D helps fight treatment-resistant canc ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.