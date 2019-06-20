Moscow Calls on World to Make Effort to Prevent New Military Conflict in Persian Gulf

Russia is afraid that the Persian Gulf region may be dragged into a new military conflict and calls on the global community to make joint effort toward stabilization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia is afraid that the Persian Gulf region may be dragged into a new military conflict and calls on the global community to make joint effort toward stabilization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"There is still time to stop, think and prevent the situation from sliding further into uncontrolled confrontation, and we should focus on this. Unfortunately, the United States seems to show no understanding of our calls and the logic. It does not listen to us. But I believe that the majority of the global community shares our approach and believes that there is no alternative .

.. Otherwise the region could be dragged into a new military conflict, which is absolutely inadmissible, taking into consideration the grave consequences this development would have," Ryabkov told reporters.

Over the past several weeks, tensions in the Persian Gulf have been progressively escalating amid the US-Iranian strife, with the United States adding up to its military buildup in the region, which it already boosted in May.