Moscow Calls PACE's Attitude Toward Russia Aggressive

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) conducts an extremely aggressive policy toward Russia, which is confirmed by another resolution against Russia containing unacceptable appeals to the Council of Europe's member-states, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On October 13, PACE adopted a resolution declaring the current Russian regime "a terrorist one." PACE also called the referendums on the accession of new regions to Russia "an affront to international law" and "null and void, with no legal or political effects."

"The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adheres to an extremely aggressive line, at its meeting on October 13 it approved another anti-Russian resolution containing unacceptable appeals to the Council of Europe states.

This only confirms the rightness of the decision taken by Russia in March 2022 to leave the Council of Europe, which has lost its objectivity, deliberately ignoring the horrors that the Kiev regime has been committing for the last eight years in Donbas, firing at civilians," the ministry said.

On March 15, Russia decided to withdraw from the Council and the European Convention on Human Rights in response to the suspension of its membership over the military operation in Ukraine. On the following day, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted in favor of excluding Russia from the organization.

