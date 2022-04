Moscow Calls 'Propaganda Move' US Remark on Designating Russia as Terrorism State Sponsor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Moscow considers the recent statement by Washington that it is mulling adding Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism as a propaganda move, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

US States Department spokesperson Ned price said during an interview with CNN that Washington is looking into the possibility of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"This is necessary in order to convince those who have not yet broken. This is needed today, now, this is an every second idea that has appeared, which is not supported by either law or facts, no one talks about facts at all, this is necessary today for Washington's information and propaganda activities," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.