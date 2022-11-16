MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Statements by Ukrainian sources and foreign officials that alleged Russian missiles fell in the Polish village of Przewodow are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

