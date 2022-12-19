UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls Provocative Greece's Plans To Transfer S-300 Air Defense Systems To Ukraine

Published December 19, 2022

Moscow Calls Provocative Greece's Plans to Transfer S-300 Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Greece's plans to transfer S-300 air defense systems to Ukraine are provocative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, adding that all military equipment sent to Kiev will be destroyed by the Russian armed forces.

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said on Sunday that the country's government is ready to send S-300 air defense systems from Crete to Ukraine if the US "installs the Patriot system in their place."

"We consider (Greece's) provocative plans to supply the Kiev regime with the S-300 and other Russian/Soviet air defense systems openly hostile to Russia," Zakharova said in a statement.

This would be a flagrant violation of the provisions of the Russian-Greek intergovernmental agreements on military-technical cooperation of October 30, 1995, and on the supply of military products of December 3, 2013, which unambiguously prohibit Greece from re-exporting the military equipment supplied by Moscow to a third party without Russia's consent, the diplomat added.

