Moscow Calls Recent US Sanctions 'Gross Interference' In Internal Affairs Of Moldova

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Moscow considers the sanctions that the United States has imposed on individuals and entities over systemic corruption in Moldova to be "gross interference" in the country's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Last week, the United States introduced sanctions against 12 entities and nine individuals involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence campaigns in Moldova and corruption in the eastern European country. The list includes Igor Chaika, son of former Prosecutor General of Russia Yury Chaika; Moldovan tycoon Vladimir Plahotniuc; Russian singer Jasmin and her husband; and Moldovan politician Ilan Shor, as well as his political party, among others.

"Of course, another reason is the score settling with representatives of the local opposition they dislike, once again inciting anti-Russia sentiments in Moldovan society.

.. We consider the new US decisions on sanctions, adopted under a far-fetched pretext, as another fact of gross interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Moldova, an attempt to have a negative impact on bilateral Russian-Moldovan relations," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added the US decision on new sanctions was made in the midst of serious socioeconomic difficulties in Moldova and public discontent with the government.

"All attempts to hide behind concern for democracy in the fight against corruption are absolutely irrelevant, in fact, we are talking about distracting attention from the internal political economic situation in Moldova... It was necessary to somehow save representatives of the Moldovan leadership, which associated the national policy with the policy of the West in the eyes of its population, and completely failed in it," Zakharova added.

