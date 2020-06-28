UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls Remarks By Prague Official On Marshal Konev Monument Removal 'Dirty Business'

Moscow Calls Remarks by Prague Official on Marshal Konev Monument Removal 'Dirty Business'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday criticized remarks by Ondrej Kolar, the Prague 6th District mayor behind the dismantlement of the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, who put the blame for it on Russia.

Earlier this week, Kolar told in an interview to the local Info portal that it were Russia's actions that led to the dismantlement of the monument. Commenting on Kolar's remarks, Zakharova stressed that the "location of the monument was regulated by legal acts."

"This whole dirty business has nothing to do with the law," the spokeswoman commented on Kolar's claims.

In April, the Prague authorities dismantled the monument to the marshal, who led the Prague liberation effort by the Soviet Red Army in May 1945, at the initiative of Kolar.

According to the district authorities, the monument will be installed in the museum on the history of the 20th century that is being created in the city.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the situation "outrageous" and "cynical." The Kremlin said that Moscow would prefer to see the monument restored in the Czech Republic or in Russia. The Investigative Committee launched a criminal case on the desecration of the symbols of the Russian military glory.

Czech President Milos Zeman called the dismantlement of the monument a stupid thing.

