MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The removal of RT's channels from YouTube is an unprecedented information aggression, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, RT and Rossiya Segodnya editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that YouTube had deleted two German RT channels without the possibility of recovery.

"The German-language projects of Russian media holding RT were subjected to an act of unprecedented information aggression from video hosting YouTube, committed with the obvious connivance, if not at the insistence of the German side," the statement says.

YouTube's attempts by to link such blatant actions with some abstract "community guidelines violations" as a justification for this obvious manifestation of censorship and suppression of freedom of expression cannot and will not be considered as justification, the ministry stressed.

"Taking into account the nature of what happened, which fully fits into the logic of the information war unleashed against Russia, the adoption of symmetrical retaliatory measures against the German media in Russia, moreover, repeatedly convicted of participating in interference in the internal affairs of our country, seems not only appropriate, but also necessary," it added.