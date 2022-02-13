Moscow Calls Reports of Alleged Russian 'Invasion' of Ukraine on February 16 'Provocation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The aim of the Western hysteria over Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine on February 16 is to create a provocation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"We should treat it exactly as a hysteric fit.

The purpose of this hysteria is to escalate the situation and, of course, to create a provocation. This is part of an internationally reaching provocation," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

This provocation did not start two months ago, as the ground for it had been prepared long ago, since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, which is "actively run by the United States," the spokeswoman said.