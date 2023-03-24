UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls Reports On Alleged Moscow Plan To Destabilize Moldova 'Artificial Escalation'

Published March 24, 2023

Moscow Calls Reports on Alleged Moscow Plan to Destabilize Moldova 'Artificial Escalation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Media reports on an alleged Russian plan to discourage Chisinau's ties with NATO and promote relations with Moscow are mere rumors aimed at the artificial escalation of the situation and the destruction of ties between Russia and Moldova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"You are asking about the reports in the German media ... about the rapprochement plan of Russia and Moldova ... It is obvious that the spread of such rumors is aimed at the artificial deterioration of the situation and destruction of ties between our countries and peoples," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman also said that there was "nothing bad" in the alignment of Russia and Moldova, as both countries were united by common history and culture, economic ties, and close human contacts.

"We have always been and are interested in constructive, pragmatic and mutually respectful dialogue with Chisinau," Zakharova added.

Earlier in March, a group of media outlets, including Süddeutsche Zeitung, said they had obtained a document allegedly written by the Russian presidential administration in 2021, which outlined Moscow's plan to promote pro-Russian media and politicians in Moldova and counter Chisinau's efforts to increase its cooperation with NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that all such media reports were fakes.

