Moscow Calls Stoltenberg's Remark On Finland, Sweden In NATO Attempt To Pressure States

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's remarks about the membership of Finland and Sweden in the alliance is nothing but an attempt to put pressure on countries friendly to Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Last week, Stoltenberg said that Finland and Sweden meet all the criteria to become NATO members immediately should they so decide.

"We regard the statements of the NATO secretary general about the readiness to accept these countries into the alliance as a shameless attempt to exert external pressure on the policies of Finland and Sweden, with whom we have long-standing friendly relations, and whose effective contribution, as non-aligned states, to the formation of European security, we highly appreciate," the ministry said in a statement.

