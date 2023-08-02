Open Menu

Moscow Calls Summits On Zelenskyy's Peace Plan Attempt To Create Coalition Against Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Moscow Calls Summits on Zelenskyy's Peace Plan Attempt to Create Coalition Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Meetings on a peace resolution to the Ukraine conflict based on the peace plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are Kiev's attempt to create a coalition against Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Meetings initiated by the Kiev regime and its Western curators to promote Zelenskyy's (peace) formula is a trick. It is an attempt to take advantage of sincere intentions of a number of countries to create an anti-Russian coalition," Zakharova told a briefing.

The diplomat added that these meetings are aimed at monopolizing Kiev's right to present peace initiatives, while diminishing the importance of peace plans of other countries.

