UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls Tallinn Remarks On Blocking Gulf Of Finland For Russian Warships Speculation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Moscow Calls Tallinn Remarks on Blocking Gulf of Finland for Russian Warships Speculation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Tallinn's statements that the Estonian-Finnish integration of missile systems will close the Baltic Sea for Russian warships is nothing but a speculation, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said last month that Tallinn and Helsinki are negotiating the creation of a common missile defense system. The Estonian minister believes that the integration of the Finnish and Estonian missile defense systems makes it possible to "close" the Gulf of Finland for Russian warships.

"As for the part that such an Estonian-Finnish integration of missile systems will close the bay for Russian warships, I will leave these speculations on the conscience of the head of the Estonian military department. We are no strangers to the militant bravado of representatives of the Baltic states. We will respond to real threats, rather than such populist statements aimed at further confrontation," Belyaev said.

No one can deprive Russia of the status of a Baltic Sea state, the diplomat said, noting that Estonia's statements about turning the Baltic Sea into NATO's "internal sea" are absurd.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Tallinn Helsinki Estonia Finland

Recent Stories

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

19 minutes ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

2 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

11 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.