Moscow Calls Unilateral Steps To Meet US Wishes Within Strategic Dialogue Impossible

Moscow is ready to consider the possibility of extending control mechanisms to strategic systems, but strictly on the basis of reciprocity with the United States, as unilateral concessions within the framework of the dialogue are impossible, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's department for arms control, told Sputnik

When asked whether Russia will include advanced systems in the current START Treaty or this question should already be considered only in the context of the future "security equation," the diplomat said that those that fall within the agreed area of its scope would count towards the current START treaty.

These are intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers.

"In the future, Russian experts are ready to consider the possibility of extending the principles and mechanisms of control to systems of interest to both parties, capable of solving strategic tasks, but strictly and exclusively on the basis of reciprocity. Unilateral steps towards US wishes and demands are impossible," Yermakov said.

