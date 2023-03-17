MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The US' statements calling Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is legally invalid are untenable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

US State Department of State said on Wednesday that Russia's claimed suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty is "legally invalid" and Moscow is still bound by its obligations under the accord.

"We consider such misinformation as an element of Washington's current political propaganda campaign, the purpose of which is to force Russia to restore the START regime and preserve the possibility for the United States to get unhindered access to our strategic arsenal," Ryabkov told the Kommersant newspaper.

All the necessary legal justifications were repeatedly presented by Russia in detail, the diplomat said, adding that, for a number of reasons, the Russian side came to the conclusion that Washington had significantly violated the New START and suspended its participation in full accordance with the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

"If the United States is really interested in the resumption of the New START and, in general, cooperation with us in the field of arms control, then it should first give up empty fantasies about inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia and recognize that there is no alternative to taking into account Russian interests in the field of security," Ryabkov added.