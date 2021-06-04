The Western reaction to the Ryanair incident is political pressure on Belarus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Western reaction to the Ryanair incident is political pressure on Belarus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.

"The fact that the international community ...

immediately denied the opportunity to do everything based on common sense, step by step, gradually, collecting materials, reviewing them with the help of experts and relevant international organizations, and only after that draw a conclusion .. does not fit into logic, but it does correspond to the general message of the Western community regarding Minsk and their policy in general in the Belarusian direction of recent times - to exert maximum pressure, using any tools to achieve their own Western political goals," Zakharova said.