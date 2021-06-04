UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Calls West's Reaction To Ryanair Incident Political Pressure On Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:47 PM

Moscow Calls West's Reaction to Ryanair Incident Political Pressure on Minsk

The Western reaction to the Ryanair incident is political pressure on Belarus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Western reaction to the Ryanair incident is political pressure on Belarus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.

"The fact that the international community ...

immediately denied the opportunity to do everything based on common sense, step by step, gradually, collecting materials, reviewing them with the help of experts and relevant international organizations, and only after that draw a conclusion .. does not fit into logic, but it does correspond to the general message of the Western community regarding Minsk and their policy in general in the Belarusian direction of recent times - to exert maximum pressure, using any tools to achieve their own Western political goals," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

Sixth seed Zverev cruises into French Open fourth ..

3 minutes ago

ADCG reviews arrangements for anti-polio, dengue c ..

3 minutes ago

Federal Ombudsman terms prison reforms in KP satis ..

3 minutes ago

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine results and standin ..

6 minutes ago

Cyprus north-south crossings reopen as Covid curbs ..

6 minutes ago

Biden calls US jobs figures 'great news'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.