UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls Words Of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors On Kara-Murza's Sentence Interference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors on Kara-Murza's Sentence Interference

The statements of the UK, US and Canadian ambassadors in connection with sentencing of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 25 years in prison for state treason are an interference in Russia's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The statements of the UK, US and Canadian ambassadors in connection with sentencing of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 25 years in prison for state treason are an interference in Russia's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military. UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert, US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, and Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire gave remarks to the press near the court, calling for Kara-Murza's immediate release.

"This is direct interference in the internal affairs of Russia... These actions are nothing other than an attempt to put pressure on the Russian justice system," Zakharova said in a statement.

Any actions of the US, UK and Canada aimed at inciting discord in the Russian society will be suppressed, and the diplomats involved in this will be expelled from Russia, the spokeswoman underscored.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Vladimir Putin United Kingdom From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

11 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determ ..

Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determine Jurisdiction in Document L ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi ..

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi Arabia, Iran: PM

20 minutes ago
 Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations ..

Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations as 'Publicly-Funded Media'

5 minutes ago
 Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special ..

Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..

7 minutes ago
 US Still Assessing Scope of Classified Documents L ..

US Still Assessing Scope of Classified Documents Leak for Unnoticed Material - P ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.