MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The statements of the UK, US and Canadian ambassadors in connection with sentencing of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 25 years in prison for state treason are an interference in Russia's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military. UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert, US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, and Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire gave remarks to the press near the court, calling for Kara-Murza's immediate release.

"This is direct interference in the internal affairs of Russia... These actions are nothing other than an attempt to put pressure on the Russian justice system," Zakharova said in a statement.

Any actions of the US, UK and Canada aimed at inciting discord in the Russian society will be suppressed, and the diplomats involved in this will be expelled from Russia, the spokeswoman underscored.