Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities After Inclusive Government Formation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:35 PM

Russia's recognition of the new authorities in Afghanistan is only possible after the formation of an inclusive government, there is no need to hurry, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik

"As for the official recognition, we should wait for the formation of a new government that would represent all the political forces, including ethnic minorities, and only then determine our stand. There is no need to hurry," Morgulov said.

"We sincerely hope that the parties involved will manage to reach a political consensus and a new structure of state power will be formed taking into account the interests of all the Afghan people," the diplomat continued.

