Moscow-Canada Trade Up Nearly 6% Standing at $127.7 Million in First Quarter of This Year

Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Trade between the Russian capital and Canada amounted to $127.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, which is nearly six percent more than in the same period last year, the complex of economic policy and property and land relations in Moscow reports.

"The trade turnover between Moscow and Canada in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to $127.7 million and increased by 5.7% compared to the same period in 2020. The share of Moscow in the total Russian trade with Canada amounted to 40.5%," Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Yefimov said on Wednesday.

The volume of Moscow's exports is growing to a greater extent than the volume of imports from Canada, which indicates an increase in the presence of Moscow companies in the Canadian market, according to the deputy mayor.

"The results of the first quarter of 2021 allow us to predict that the current year will end with the best metropolitan exports.

In total, during this period, Moscow non-resource non-energy products were exported for $4.11 million, which is almost twice as much as in 2020," Yefimov said.

Among the key industrial products exported from the Russian capital to Canada, the supply of such technologically sophisticated products as chemicals for the electronics industry, processors and controllers, as well as prefabricated building structures, to the Canadian market in the first quarter of 2021 increased markedly, the complex of economic policy and property and land relations in Moscow said.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the export of industrial products of Moscow enterprises almost tripled compared to the same period in 2020, increasing from $1.07 million to $2.92 million. Meanwhile, the Russian capital's export of agro-industrial products to Canada was at $1.19 million in the first quarter of this year, which is 3.5 percent more than in the same period in 2020.

